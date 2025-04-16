Former champion could end in-ring hiatus to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, says WWE Hall of Famer 

A WWE legend has said that a veteran performer may finally lace up his wrestling boots for a blockbuster match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Mark Henry believes Nick Aldis can be a great opponent for Orton at the event.

Following the cancellation of his match against Kevin Owens, there has been tons of speculation about who Orton could face at The Show of Shows. Nick Aldis suffered the wrath of Randy Orton, who took him out with an RKO and later issued more threats at the SmackDown GM if he didn't find something for the 45-year-old to do at WrestleMania.

This has raised speculations about Aldis himself stepping back inside the ring against Orton this weekend. Mark Henry also believes the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, who has not wrestled since October 2023, can be the perfect candidate to face The Viper. In a recent chat with Poker Scout, Henry highlighted how Nick Aldis had a storied history as a wrestler.

"No, I think that the fact that he [Randy Orton] got aggravated and he gave a RKO to Nick Aldis. Nick is not just a general manager, like, he is a world class wrestler. He’s unbelievably talented, and I would hope to see him tell Randy, ‘Hey, if you ever put your hands on me again, I’m gonna put my boots back on, and I’m gonna stick one of ’em up your rear end.’ I would pay money to see that!" he said. [H/T: Poker Scout]

Jim Cornette is not interested in seeing Randy Orton vs. Nick Aldis at WrestleMania 41

On a recent edition of his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling legend stated that he didn't see much value in The Apex Predator facing Nick Aldis at WrestleMania 41. Cornette added that WWE might have simply had The Viper attack Aldis on SmackDown as a means to give fans a moment to remember.

"I don't think people would want to [Randy Orton vs. Nick Aldis]. Aldis has not been such a reprehensible character that Orton has any reason to beat him, nor do the people really have any reason to want to see it. I think this [RKO to Aldis] was just to keep in character with what Randy Orton would do and give the people something to remember," Cornette said.

Nick Aldis hasn't wrestled in the last 18 months. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the ring this weekend.

