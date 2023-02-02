Former champion comments on Bella Twins' WWE RAW 30 criticism

WWE has had a strange history with its female performers throughout the years, as they have not always been seen in the best of lights.

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins took to social media to display their dissatisfaction with how the women were perceived at RAW 30 in January with Alundra Blayze being the only woman on television to showcase the female legends as well as the planned Becky Lynch vs Bayley steel cage match being cut for time.

While speaking to Wrestling INC's Senior News Editor Nich Hausman, Dana Brooke discussed The Bella Twins' criticism of the lack of women showcased on RAW 30, while keeping it respectful to them.

"The Bella Twins have been here. They've carved their way. They carved their path. I respect them wholeheartedly, but us women are doing our thing anytime we are given our chance, and we kill it, and we knock it out of the ballpark with a smile on our face, and that's how professionals do it." h/t Wrestling INC

This is the first comment coming out of the women's locker room regarding the criticism, and it seems like the locker room understands what has happened.

What has Dana Brooke been doing on WWE television?

Dana Brooke is a former 24/7 Champion but has not been wrestling too much on the weekly episodic shows of RAW and SmackDown. However, that does not mean she is not getting matches as she is wrestling on Main Event against a few notable opponents.

Since Brooke's last WWE RAW match against IYO SKY on November 14, she has wrestled Zoey Stark, Briana Ray (Kylie Ray), and Nikki Cross. Dana was also a part of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, where she entered third and was eliminated by Damage CTRL after surviving for around 11 minutes.

Do you think The Bella Twins' criticisms were fair? Tell us in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes