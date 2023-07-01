Former champion comments on retirement plan for Roman Reigns, says the top WWE star is already a babyface (Exclusive)

Fans might view Roman Reigns as one of the most dominant heels of this generation; however, EC3 believes the Samoan is actually a babyface. The former champion also opened up on how Roman can retire and remain popular with the crowd.

WWE has left no stone unturned in making Roman Reigns one of their biggest stars ever. His current run will be talked about for ages, and while most people might perceive him as an antagonist currently, EC3 had a different perspective.

The former WWE star saw Roman Reigns as a babyface, a notion that co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone disagreed with during this week's episode of The Wrestling Outlaws.

Carter responded by listing down everything about Roman Reigns that made him a face. EC3 also noted that Reigns retiring without ever losing the title would make him get over even more with the audience.

"He would never lose the championship and retire on the top; that's it. He is already a babyface. Hold on; he beats everybody, he looks awesome, and he's tough as hell. He is cool. He's got the best entrance, and the crowd makes the best noise. Sorry, dude, that's a babyface. That's a 100% babyface." [12:40 - 13:40]

EC3 mentions Stone Cold Steve Austin while explaining why Roman Reigns is a babyface

At face value, Roman might seem like the most despicable heel in pro wrestling, but EC3 felt otherwise. The 40-year-old stated that Stone Cold Steve Austin started off as a bad guy and, despite never changing anything about his character, became one of the most recognizable babyfaces of all time.

EC3 also joked that if WWE wanted to make Reigns a bigger face, they should get Goldberg back and have him lose again to The Tribal Chief, this time in under two minutes.

"I mean, people didn't like Stone Cold Steve Austin till one man flipped him, and he didn't change a thing about himself, and he was the most over babyface too. Okay, well, you need an over babyface. I don't know, have Goldberg come back and challenge him, and he beats him in two minutes. Do it again!" [13:41 - 14:35]

Is Reigns really not a villain, as EC3 suggests? Sound off in the comments section below.

