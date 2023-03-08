Former Champion comments on The Miz being angry about working on WWE Superstars

The Miz's WWE career has been an incredible roller coaster ride with plenty of ups and downs.

From having to dress in janitors' closets to being a two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion and everywhere in between, The A-Lister has truly had an incredible run as a WWE Superstar.

Despite that, Miz didn't have much interest in wrestling on a weekly show by the same name.

When a fan brought up the fact that Miz defeated Zack Ryder on WWE Superstars seven years ago today, Matt Cardona responded by revealing that The Miz was really mad about having to wrestle on the show. Tweeting out:

"Miz was sooooo mad that he had to wrestle on Superstars," Matt Cardona said in a tweet.

The Miz is the official host of WrestleMania 39

It was announced on the February 27 episode of WWE RAW that The Miz would be the official host of WrestleMania 39.

This isn't the first time that a wrestler has been in a hosting role for WWE's biggest event of the year.

The following wrestlers have hosted WrestleMania over the years:

WrestleMania 27: The Rock

WrestleMania 33: The New Day

WrestleMania 35: Alexa Bliss

WrestleMania 37: Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil

WrestleMania 39: The Miz

While most hosts haven't had an overwhelming presence at WrestleMania itself, it wouldn't be surprising for The Awesome One to have a larger overall role than we've seen in the past.

Thus far, no wrestler who has hosted WrestleMania has had a match on the show itself. Will Miz be able to break this streak and make history for himself once again at WrestleMania 39? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Matt Cardona's comments? Do you think Miz was justified for being upset about working on the WWE Superstars show at the time? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : Will The Miz have a match at WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes