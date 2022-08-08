"I’m a part of history" - 2-time champion gives honest take on Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE

Former United States Champion Damian Priest recently shared his thoughts on former CEO Vince McMahon retiring from WWE.

McMahon left the entire wrestling world in shock after announcing his retirement several weeks ago on Twitter. He purchased the company from his late father, Vincent J. McMahon, approximately four decades ago and turned it into the global sports entertainment juggernaut it is today. His retirement also follows accusations against him for paying "hush money" to former female employees.

During a recent interview with Metro, Damian Priest described Vince McMahon's retirement as "epic." He also stated that he is excited to be a part of history.

"I’m a part of history. We, as performers, wanna do things people remember, and wanna be involved with something that – like a game changer! This is one of them. The idea of Vince McMahon retiring is something epic, and I work here while it’s happening. So, I know I am literally a part of history and it’s exciting," said Priest.

How did the SmackDown locker room react on the day of Vince McMahon's retirement, according to Butch?

The former WWE Chairman announced his retirement on Twitter just a few hours before the July 22 episode of SmackDown. The show opened with his daughter Stephanie McMahon addressing the news.

According to current SmackDown star Butch, the locker room was taken aback by McMahon's announcement, but the atmosphere was "strangely normal."

"To be honest, up till now, it all feels strangely normal. Even the day when we were at SmackDown and we got notified that Vince [McMahon] had retired, obviously there's that second of people looking around like, 'Did you see that? Can you believe this has happened?' But then after that, everyone's so focused on the job that's at hand it kind of feels strangely normal but exciting at the same time," said Butch.

After McMahon left WWE, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were appointed as the new CEOs of the company. Meanwhile, Triple H has been put in charge of the creative team alongside being Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

