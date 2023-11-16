Former champion comments on working as a producer in WWE after return

A former WWE champion currently works as a producer for Xavier Woods' YouTube channel Up Up Down Down and shared insights from his job during a recent interview.

The star in question is Tyler Breeze. The gaming-driven channel features Xavier Woods, Breeze, and many WWE stars trying their hands at popular games and has amassed 2.1M subscribers since its inception. The channel regularly broadcasts interesting episodes featuring top superstars.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion opened up about working alongside Xavier Woods on the platform dedicated to superstars playing video games. Tyler Breeze described the experience as a bunch of people having fun during his recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and said:

"I work for Up Up Down Down. So Up Up Down Down obviously, as you know, WWE’s YouTube channel, strictly for gaming, myself and [Xavier] Woods are on there. We just kind of get into all sorts of stuff. There's not really like, you can say gaming, but like we just did Up Up Down Down Summer Games, for example. And it was basically just a bunch of people having fun and you know, running around like their kids again. And that's work. That's work." [H/T: Insigh with CVV]

Tyler Breeze also noted that such shows work because fans get the opportunity to see their favorite superstars outside the squared circle.

Tyler Breeze reveals how he and Xavier Woods became the spokesperson for WWE 2K23

The former champion was asked how the idea of gaming with Xavier Woods during the pandemic transpired into a massive project. Tyler Breeze revealed that he was stunned to see The New Day member's video game collection when the latter moved in, which led to the two often playing together.

They found similar interests in old games, which led to them advocating for the General Manager mode in the WWE 2K23 games. He recalled playing late in the night and sending the recordings for editing the next day. Breeze admitted that neither superstar expected the gaming channel to reach its current heights.

