Former champion comments on WWE fan's wish to bring back The Hurt Business

Cedric Alexander recently responded to a fan's post about bringing back the Hurt Business to WWE.

The RAW star enjoyed a dominant run on the red brand two years ago alongside Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. The three superstars came together to form the heel faction Hurt Business, managed by MVP. However, the stable dissolved after Lashley removed Alexander and Benjamin.

A fan recently took to Twitter to express their disappointment over a missed opportunity involving the Hurt Business. They noted how the live crowd would never be able to see the group appear together on RAW.

Cedric Alexander responded to the post by saying that he had been trying to bring the group back:

"I been trying guys!," tweeted Alexander.

Earlier this week, he reminded MVP about the Hurt Business' dominance and urged the manager to reestablish the group. Alexander even tried to prove credibility in his intentions by taking on Lashley, but those plans backfired after the All-Mighty picked up a dominant win over his former friend.

Bobby Lashley is looking for payback on WWE RAW

Since his return, Bobby Lashley has been booked as a babyface. He recently faced Omos in a singles match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Despite an impressive performance on the show, MVP helped Omos pick up a massive victory over the former WWE Champion at the recently concluded Premium Live Event.

The latest edition of RAW saw Alexander trying to force his way into the alliance between Omos and MVP, but the latter didn't appear to be entirely in favor of the idea.

Since Bobby Lashley is relentlessly looking for revenge against Omos, will we eventually see MVP employ Alexander to help his new favorite giant on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below!

