Former champion compares WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey to a wild animal

WWE Superstar Natalya recently compared SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to a wild animal.

Natalya and Rousey are close friends in real life, having trained together in their early days. However, the two are currently involved in a title feud on WWE SmackDown. Natalya acknowledged the dangers of facing the Baddest Woman on the Planet and revealed the huge disadvantage she usually faces during their in-ring bout.

Natalya disclosed that holding Ronda Rousey in the sharpshooter is painful, which is her signature submission maneuver. She opened up during an interview with Dr. Beau Hightower and explained that Ronda Rousey is similar to a 'wild wombat,' a vicious animal.

"It's really intense. Ronda is not a joke. In every sense of the world, she's as real as it gets, and it hurts, that's why I'm with you right now. I'm really putting my body through it. It hurts, actually, to put the sharpshooter on her because she's like a wild wombat. They are vicious, wild, moody animals," said Natalya. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Natalya will challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2022. She won the title shot after defeating Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Aliyah, Xi Li, and Shayna Baszler in a Six-Pack Challenge.

Ronda Rousey prepares for third title defense since WWE WrestleMania Backlash

After dethroning Charlotte Flair for the title, Rousey announced she wanted to be a fighting champion on WWE SmackDown. She then declared an open challenge and has successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship twice so far.

She first put her title on the line in a match against Raquel Rodriguez. The latter did not win the gold but impressed viewers with her performance, earning a big push since the title bout.

Following that, Rousey defended her title against Shotzi, who also failed in her quest but earned credit for pushing the champion to her limits.

