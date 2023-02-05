Former champion confirms that popular WWE stable has officially moved over to Monday Night RAW

Maximum Male Models haven't featured heavily on SmackDown over the past few months. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the popular WWE trio has been moved over to Monday Night RAW.

The trio appeared on last week's episode of the show in a backstage segment where they were seen looking at Otis and Chad Gable. Still, it was believed that this was a one-off appearance. However, Karrion Kross confirmed their move over to WWE RAW earlier today in a birthday message to Mace.

You can check out the tweet below:

Karrion Kross @realKILLERkross

Furious that I did not receive a memo that your agency moved to Mondays by the way.



See you tonight at Dorsia.

Please do not bring Van Patten again. @MACEtheWRESTLER Happy day of birth monsieur.Furious that I did not receive a memo that your agency moved to Mondays by the way.See you tonight at Dorsia.Please do not bring Van Patten again. @MACEtheWRESTLER Happy day of birth monsieur.Furious that I did not receive a memo that your agency moved to Mondays by the way.See you tonight at Dorsia.Please do not bring Van Patten again.

Karrion Kross noted that he was not given the memo that MMM had been moved over to Monday Night RAW, but now that the trio is no longer in the shadow of LA Knight, there could be a new lease on life for them.

Under the name Max Dupri, LA Knight led the Maximum Male Models for several months before turning against his own models. He eventually reverted to the character that he was known as throughout his time in NXT.

Mace was missing from WWE missing for several weeks

Fans of Maximum Male Models will know that the stable is part of a weekly show which airs on YouTube called Making it Maximum. The show ended last week, but as part of the first series, Mace went missing because he had to find himself.

mån.sôör @KSAMANNY hbd kïng 23 looks sō good on û hbd kïng 23 looks sō good on û https://t.co/etXWa70tEj

Mansoor and Maxxine Dupri were worried that he had left the group, and there were signs up everywhere on social media in the hopes that they would find him. He later returned after having a vision of their future and was part of the Tag Team Tournament, where the duo came up short against Legado Del Fantasma.

Do you think Maximum Male Models have a bright future on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 27417 votes