Former champion has a confrontation with Dragon Lee; secures a dominant win on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Austin Theory defeated Cameron Grimes during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Grimes was last seen in action when he was involved in the Slim Jim Battle Royale at SummerSlam last month. The former NXT Superstar returned to WWE television as he was scheduled to face the former United States Champion during this week's episode of SmackDown.

The duo kicked off the action with Theory's ally Grayson Waller present at ringside. Grimes looked to gain control of the encounter with his quick moves. He also delivered the Everest German Suplex for a close nearfall.

When the action spilled to the outside, Waller caused a distraction, which allowed the former Money In the Bank winner to take advantage. He pushed Grimes into the ringpost before hitting the Rolling Thunder Dropkick. Theory executed the A-Town Down to secure a dominant win.

In the aftermath of the bout, Theory confronted Dragon Lee. The latter was present in attendance ahead of NXT's Premium Live Event No Mercy, which is set to take place tomorrow.

