Former Champion continues to tease return to WWE at Royal Rumble after over 2 years

Royal Rumble 2023 will be the first WWE premium live event of the year. The event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas to celebrate the Alamodome's 30th anniversary.

Former United States Champion Zack Ryder (now known as Matt Cardona) has once again teased a return to WWE just a few hours before Royal Rumble. The former Internet Champion posted a poll on Twitter, asking fans to choose between two of his theme songs.

This sparked speculation that Zack Ryder could return at the upcoming show, nearly three years after getting released.

"Which one???" tweeted Cardona.

Zack Ryder's last match in WWE came on the March 9, 2020, episode of RAW. He faced Bobby Lashley and lost in less than 90 seconds. His last premium live event appearance came at Elimination Chamber 2020 when the Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder in under five minutes.

Since his release, Matt Cardona has wrestled in multiple promotions and gotten quite over with the fans. He won his first-ever world title when he defeated Nick Gage to win the GCW World Championship. In 2022, he defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

What all is announced for WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

A number of big matches have been announced for Royal Rumble 2023. There will be two Rumble matches, one for men and one for women. On the men's side, the likes of Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and Gunther will be involved, creating a formidable field of competitors.

On the women's side, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Shayna Baszler, and others will compete to earn a world title match. Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss.

Roman Reigns will have to fend off Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. In a first-time-ever match-up, Bray Wyatt will battle it out against LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. This will be the Eater of the Worlds' first match since returning to the company in October last year.

