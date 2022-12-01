Former Champion discusses the "severe" mental toll working for WWE had on him

Whilst working for WWE is a dream for many, the endless road schedule and lack of personal time can do damage to a superstar's mental wellbeing. One star who found it hard was Mojo Rawley.

Rawley was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment from 2012 to 2021. He wrestled on NXT, SmackDown, and RAW, absorbing physical punishment every week from his colleagues.

Speaking on the The Undipsuted podcast with former WWE star Bobby Fish, Rawley spoke about the severe mental game he failed to defeat while working for the company.

"That transition is very different, it wasn’t at all what I was expecting, I suppose. I didn’t expect the mental game to be so severe. If there was one thing I could have gone back and changed about my career, I would have spent a little less time trying to be in the best cardio shape humanly possible and be as strong as I was, going back to the PC [WWE Performance Center] to try and break the records every week that the NXT crew was putting up while I was on the road." H/T EWrestling News

Mojo Rawley was released from the company in April 2021. Since then he has gone on to explore various other business ventures away from the wrestling ring.

What has Mojo Rawley been up to post-WWE?

After working in the company for almost a decade, Rawley became well-versed in backstage politics regarding wrestler pay and how much a star's brand is worth to consumers.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Rawley was asked about the Paragon Talent Group, which looks to aid pro wrestlers with their finances after they leave the ring.

“I founded Paragon Talent Group with the mission of showing the world what professional wrestlers are capable of outside the pro wrestling bubble. It’s all about creating brand deals and lasting partners, showing the world the value of professional wrestlers.” (H/T - Sports Illustrated)

Whilst he never won a major singles title in the company, Mojo Rawley was well-liked by many members of the locker room. Former stars Nia Jax and Matt Cardona (a.k.a Zack Ryder) are still very good friends of his.

