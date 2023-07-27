Former Champion explains 3 year WWE absence

A former champion in WWE has explained what work he has been doing during his absence from in-ring competition.

Titus O'Neil has worked for WWE since 2009. The 46-year-old had a quietly successful run on the main roster, winning the tag-team championships with Darren Young in 2015 as part of the tag team 'The Prime Time Players'.

Titus currently works as a global ambassador for the company. He also received the Hall of Fame 2020 Warrior Award. However, he has not competed in a match since November 9th, 2020 when he lost a United States Championship bout to Bobby Lashley.

Speaking on The Bump, O'Neil discussed the work he has been doing in his absence from competition. He spoke specifically about his reasons for organizing his sixth annual 'Back to School Bash' which will take place on July 29, where 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies and other resources will be distributed.

"Having three children myself and understanding how difficult it can be not only getting back to school supplies but also clothing and shoes and everything else that goes with it. It gives me great joy in being able to provide services and items that I was not able to have as a child," said O'Neil.

"I would love to do that" - Titus O'Neil speaks about potentially doing more commentary on WWE RAW

Titus O'Neil recently made an appearance on RAW's commentary table. The former tag-team champion joined Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves to call the Viking Rules match between The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy.

Speaking on The Bump, Titus spoke about how much he enjoyed his appearance at the announce table and stated that he would love to do more.

"Being a WWE Global Ambassador is busy work in itself. But if I can add to the show in any way and get the chance to see the beautiful faces of my co-workers on a consistent basis then I would love to do that." [42:15 to 42:45].

