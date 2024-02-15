Former champion finally wins a wrestling match after 17 years

A pro-wrestling veteran recently returned to the ring 15 years after his last match, which was a losing effort against WWE legend Rhyno.

Scotty Riggs was an active wrestler during the 90s and worked for WCW from 1995 to 1999. He later had a brief stint in ECW and worked for several independent promotions.

On June 26, 2009, Riggs wrestled at the Legends of the Arena - ECW Reunion Show. At the event, he competed in a Triple Threat match against Rhyno and Jamie Dundee, with Rhyno picking up the win. On February 8, 2024, Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling held an event featuring Riggs' return to the ring after 15 years.

He teamed up with QT Marshall, Luther Biggs, and Glacier. The four stars won over Sunny Daze, Owen Knight, Duncan Mitchell, and Adam Priest.

For those unaware, the former WCW World Tag Team Champion's previous victory came way back in 2007. He defeated Dave Holiday at the AWA World-1 South Southern Slaughter event on March 24, 2007.

Pro-wrestling legend Rhyno's last match in the company took place about five years ago

Rhyno is currently signed to TNA. He had his last WWE match way back in 2019. He competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. Braun Strowman won the match.

As for Riggs, he never wrestled for WWE. He primarily worked with Buff Bagwell in WCW. Here's what he said about working with Bagwell during his appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast:

“We clicked. When we got in the ring, it was good. Mark was making six figures then, and I was making $600 a week. On the road, Marcus was helping with most of the expenses. All I did was drive. We were traveling everywhere together. Sting and Marcus were great friends from being there, working out together, and doing some traveling together. Lex (Luger) came in that first Nitro. Lex and Sting are great friends. They own a gym together in Atlanta. Here I am, becoming Marcus’ partner." [H/T Wrestling News]

Only time will tell if Scotty Riggs returned for a one-off match or if he plans to wrestle regularly moving forward. At 52, Riggs looks in great shape, judging by the photo that Sean Ross Sapp shared on Twitter.

