Former Champion fires back at critics of WALTER’s new WWE name

It seems that everyone has an opinion regarding WALTER's new name, including former NXT and Universal Champion Finn Balor.

After the NXT star's match against Roderick Strong on Tuesday night he took the mic and announced himself as the winner under his new name "GUNTHER".

This afternoon on social media, GUNTHER took to social media to tweet a picture of himself under his newly named Twitter account. Finn Balor saw the tweet and felt the need to chime in to remind people that fans hated the name "Finn" at first, too.

Unfortunately, Balor is seems to be missing the point as to why fans are upset over this name change. Between the ties to a former Nazi soldier and the fact that this name change occurred years after he signed his WWE contract, there's plenty of reason for fans to be upset by the name change.

WWE has abandoned the "Gunther Stark" trademark for WALTER

In a piece of positive news regarding WALTER's new name, WWE has abandoned the "Gunther Stark" trademark on the USPTO website.

The status of the trademark is now listed as "DEAD UNKNOWN" after WWE sent in the paperwork for express abandonment on January 19.

The status of the "Gunther Stark" trademark as of January 20 states:

Status: Abandoned because the applicant filed an express abandonment.

While it's clearly a good thing that WWE has dropped the trademark on this name, it's clear that they intend on going forward with the GUNTHER name.

Whether it will stick or the WWE Universe revolts to the point where they will be forced to change it back is anybody's guess. Only time will tell.

What do you make of Finn Balor's comments? Do you think he's missing the point of why fans are upset over this name change? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

