Former champion gives ominous warning to Gunther on WWE RAW

A former champion sent a strict warning to Gunther tonight on WWE RAW.

Ever since Tommaso Ciampa returned to RAW a few weeks ago, he has made it clear that he is in pursuit of some gold. However, he did not have any opportunity to win titles and was seen off television in recent weeks.

However, this changed last week when Ciampa came out to help Alpha Academy fight off Imperium, seemingly inserting himself into the Intercontinental Championship picture in the process.

Tonight on the red brand, Ciampa was set to face Giovanni Vinci in a singles competition. Prior to the match, Ciampa cut a backstage promo where he said he was tired of waiting and being patient to receive an opportunity. He then promised to tap out Vinci and even beat Ludwig Kaiser next if he needed to before getting a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Expand Tweet

Later on RAW, Tommaso Ciampa did what he promised to do, and he made Giovanni Vinci tap out in their match. It remains to be seen if Ciampa will be the one to finally dethrone The Ring General.

What did you make of Tommaso Ciampa's warning? Is he going to be involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture? Sound off in the comments section below!