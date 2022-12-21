WWE Superstar Doudrop acknowledged her absence from television in her latest social media post, proclaiming that she is "not dead."

The former 24/7 Champion has been off TV since September when she, along with Nikki Cross (then Nikki A.S.H.) unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships at the Worlds Collide event. The team split on the following episode of RAW.

While Nikki has regularly featured on WWE TV since reverting back to her old character, even being part of the first WarGames match on the main roster, Doudrop has not been seen on TV and has not even wrestled a match since Worlds Collide.

The Scottish Superstar has now taken to Twitter to update her fans following a three-month absence from television. She posted a picture of herself flexing her biceps, with the caption telling people not to worry about her.

"Not dead, don't worry," she tweeted.

After splitting up with Nikki, fans will expect her to have a character change as well. Some have even speculated that she will revert back to her old name Piper Niven, as the name Doudrop was opposed by many when it was first announced.

Doudrop reacted to a recent WWE return

Doudrop took to Twitter to react to the WWE return of Tegan Nox.

Nox became the latest in a long list of formerly released superstars returning to the Stamford-based promotion when she unexpectedly ran out on the December 2 episode of SmackDown to rescue Liv Morgan from an attack by Damage CTRL. The duo most recently challenged Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the Women's Tag Team Championships on the December 16 episode of the Blue Brand in a losing effort.

Being from the United Kingdom, both Nox and Doudrop have known each other for years and have shared the ring for promotions like Chikara and Shimmer in the past. The former 24/7 Champion took to Twitter to welcome the Welsh Superstar back to the promotion.

"HI FRIEND!" she tweeted.

The two UK Superstars have not shared the screen on WWE TV as of yet, but they might form a tag team somewhere down the line or even square off against each other.

