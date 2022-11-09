Create

Former champion has hilarious reaction to Matt Riddle's picture

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Nov 09, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Matt Riddle
Matt Riddle is a former United States Champion

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins recently had a hilarious reaction to Matt Riddle's picture on Twitter.

Former United States Champion Riddle's antics on social media are well-documented. When he isn't calling out other WWE Superstars, he posts pictures of himself. Recently, The Original Bro took to Twitter to post a shirtless picture of himself. The former United States Champion showed off his chiseled body with the following caption:

"No days off even on my days off!" Riddle wrote.
No days off even on my days off! #stallion #bro #wweraw #abs https://t.co/NFwH1StLbA

Angelo Dawkins, who is one-half of The Street Profits tag team, took note of the Twitter post. The former tag team champion joked that it was "fat guys fall" and asked the former United States Champion to put away his abs.

"Sir it’s fat guy fall put the abs away pick up a burger."

Check out the tweet here:

@SuperKingofBros Sir it’s fat guy fall put the abs away pick up a burger

Fans reacted to Matt Riddle's tweet

The tweet from Riddle sent Twitter into a frenzy, with many people appreciating The Original Bro's impressive physique.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@SuperKingofBros Like a Stallion Bro!
@SuperKingofBros Bro'd out!🤛🇺🇲🐎
@SuperKingofBros 😍😍😍😍
@SuperKingofBros Bro...Love you Man 👨 ❤
@SuperKingofBros https://t.co/PEApIStCj8
@SuperKingofBros Awesome bro
@SuperKingofBros BRO💯❤️
@SuperKingofBros Get itttttttttttttttt🔥🔥🔥
@SuperKingofBros can i get a BROOOOOO

One fan asked him to cosplay as the Riddler for the next premium live event.

@SuperKingofBros Matt next ppv you dress as the riddler?👀

Another fan said that Matt Riddle looks great.

@SuperKingofBros Looking great Bro! 🖤

One fan complimented The Original Bro's "sick" abs.

@SuperKingofBros Sick Sick Sick Abs

A member of the WWE Universe asked the former United States Champion for advice regarding his diet.

@SuperKingofBros What did you train? What’s your diet been like this week?
@SuperKingofBros Looking hella fit bro

Another fan suggested that Riddle should take his days off when he gets them.

@SuperKingofBros Days off are good, you should take your days off when you need days off, you probably don't get many days off.. lol..

Matt Riddle was involved in a six-man tag team match on the latest episode of RAW. He unsuccessfully teamed up with The New Day to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The former United States Champion is fresh off a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins. They settled their feud in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules in October.

It remains to be seen what lies in store for The Original Bro in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Riddle's impressive physique? Sound off in the comments section.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...