Former champion has hilarious reaction to Matt Riddle's picture

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins recently had a hilarious reaction to Matt Riddle's picture on Twitter.

Former United States Champion Riddle's antics on social media are well-documented. When he isn't calling out other WWE Superstars, he posts pictures of himself. Recently, The Original Bro took to Twitter to post a shirtless picture of himself. The former United States Champion showed off his chiseled body with the following caption:

"No days off even on my days off!" Riddle wrote.

Angelo Dawkins, who is one-half of The Street Profits tag team, took note of the Twitter post. The former tag team champion joked that it was "fat guys fall" and asked the former United States Champion to put away his abs.

"Sir it’s fat guy fall put the abs away pick up a burger."

Fans reacted to Matt Riddle's tweet

The tweet from Riddle sent Twitter into a frenzy, with many people appreciating The Original Bro's impressive physique.

Matt Riddle was involved in a six-man tag team match on the latest episode of RAW. He unsuccessfully teamed up with The New Day to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The former United States Champion is fresh off a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins. They settled their feud in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules in October.

It remains to be seen what lies in store for The Original Bro in the coming weeks.

