Former champion hints at issues with WWE booking, deletes Twitter account

Being passed over when it comes to major WWE shows can be hard for any superstar. Any star that does not compete on the biggest stage feels like they are missing out. That's certainly the case with former NXT Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. The star sent out a tweet earlier in the day that has since been deleted. She has also deleted her Twitter account.

Cora Jade has not been involved in too many major premium live event matches for WWE in a while. In fact, her last one was in October 2022 at Halloween Havoc.

Jade apparently overlooked that when talking about the last time that she was in a WWE premium live event, mentioning that her last such appearance was in April 2022. In April of last year, she took part in a Fatal Four Way for the NXT Women's Title against Mandy Rose, IYO Sky, and Kay Lee Ray at Stand and Deliver.

Cora Jade deleted this tweet

In reality, she also appeared at the Halloween Havoc show, as mentioned before.

It could be that she was referring to a women's title match, but clearly, the star was unhappy at being left out of the 2023 Great American Bash event tonight.

Cora Jade deleted the tweet soon after.

Since then, she has also deleted her Twitter account, saying that she hates it.

Cora Jade does not appear happy

The exact reason for deleting her tweet and Twitter account is not clear at this time. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the star.