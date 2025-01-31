Former champion hints at WWE return after 4 years ahead of Royal Rumble

Ahead of this year's Royal Rumble, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona hinted at a return to the company on social media after four years. He sent the post on Thursday, just two days before the event.

In 2023, Chelsea Green made a surprise return to the company during the 30-women Rumble match. She was instantly eliminated by Rhea Ripley, who went on to win the bout. The Hot Mess was released by WWE exactly one year after her husband was let go, and she's had a successful run after returning to the company.

Matt Cardona recently took to X to share an old photo of himself as United States Champion, which he photoshopped next to a current picture of Chelsea Green with her Women's United States Championship. He included WWE's slogan in the caption. This could be a tease for Saturday night.

"Then. Now. Forever. Together," he wrote.

Matt Cardona on how WWE fans would react if he returned at Royal Rumble

It has been many years since The Indy God last competed in the 30-man match. He has never won one before in his career.

Matt Cardona told Ariel Helwani that WWE fans would go wild if he returned at the Rumble.

“I don’t I think I deserve anything…but I think I have earned the opportunity to go back. I don’t think it’s cocky to say that if my music hit at the Royal Rumble, whether it be Zack Ryder or Matt Cardona, the place would explode, the roof would come off the place, social media would explode, I would move merch, I know that," Cardona said.

Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most anticipated shows of the year. Several stars are expected to return or debut at the event every year. It'll be interesting to see whether Matt Cardona will be among those surprises this Saturday.

