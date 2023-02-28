Former champion joins Maximum Male Models on WWE RAW

Maxxine Dupri has been pushing to recruit Otis to Maximum Male Models for several weeks on WWE RAW. After numerous backstage segments and appearing at ringside, her hard work has finally paid off.

The stable accompanied Otis to his match against Johnny Gargano this week on RAW, where it was confirmed that he had seemingly chosen to join the group. Maxxine had earlier told Otis that the group would be in his corner if he could secure a match, and Adam Pearce made it happen.

Maxxine appears to see the potential in Otis, despite the fact that his Alpha Academy teammate Chad Gable has been pushing the group to recruit him instead.

Maximum Male Models ended up causing several issues for Otis at ringside since Ma.Ce was almost kidnapped by Dexter Lumis. This allowed Gargano to deliver a superkick to Man.Soor, who was just trying to help.

Gargano and Maxxine had a staredown at ringside which ended up costing Otis the match as he tried to climb out of the ring and was attacked by Gargano and then planted with a DDT.

Do you think Otis made the right choice to join Maximum Male Models on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

