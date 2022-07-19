"We wanted to see Liv win" - 7-time champion comments on Liv Morgan's victory at Money in the Bank 

Former women's champion Alexa Bliss has shared her thoughts on Liv Morgan winning the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and SmackDown Women's Championship.

Morgan defeated six other superstars, including The Goddess, to win the briefcase, which she went on to cash in on Ronda Rousey on the same night to capture her first title in WWE. Other female stars included in the bout were Becky Lynch, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Lacey Evans.

In a recent interview with Metro, Alexa Bliss stated that she's happy for Liv Morgan and that everyone in the locker room wanted her to win the Money in the Bank contract. She also said the match wouldn't have gotten the same reaction if anyone else had won it.

"She deserves it, she deserves to be in the spot she is now. She has trained and worked her butt off and is very passionate and loves what she does. So, this is her time! If it was anyone else, I don’t think the match would have been perceived as well. We wanted to see Liv win, and the crowd wanted to see Liv win. She’s the choice. She’s worked so hard and she deserves that win. She picked her moment, she capitalized, she pushed Becky off the ladder, there you go! Very happy for her!," said Bliss.

Liv Morgan's first title defense will be against Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam

At The Biggest Party of the Summer, Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against former champion Ronda Rousey for the first time since winning it at Money in the Bank.

The two stars are currently set to have a face-to-face meeting on SmackDown this week. Morgan has defeated The Baddest Woman on the Planet before, so it'll be interesting to see if she'll do it again.

