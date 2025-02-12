Former champion loses first match in 1337 days on WWE show

A former champion returned to a WWE ring for the first time in 1337 days tonight. However, he suffered a heartbreaking loss in his comeback bout.

Last week on NXT, Lexis King returned to his heelish ways while he was addressing the fans. He also changed the rules for the NXT Heritage Cup by removing the traditional British rounds wrestling rules. Instead, he said that every title defense will be a single fall to a finish.

Fandango, who currently goes by JDC in TNA Wrestling, interrupted him. After a back-and-forth exchange between both men, JDC challenged him for the Heritage Cup on tonight's NXT. Winning the NXT Heritage Cup would make him the first active TNA star to win a WWE title.

This was the first time that JDC was competing on the developmental brand since June 15, 2021, when he and Tyler Breeze defeated Imperium. However, he couldn't replicate the same results tonight. Despite a hard-fought battle, it was Lexis King who picked up the win after he hit the Coronation on JDC.

While it's sad to see that JDC wasn't able to pull off a win tonight on NXT, it will be interesting to see if he makes any more appearances on the black and silver brand.

