  • Former champion loses in first WWE match after 2045 days

Former champion loses in first WWE match after 2045 days

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 15, 2025 01:36 GMT
WWE ring and arena
This star is a former United States Champion (Image credit: WWE.com)

A former champion competed in his first WWE match in 2045 days. However, he ended up on the losing side.

Matt Cardona wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment for several years under the ring name Zack Ryder. He was one of the most popular stars on the roster. Despite his popularity, Cardona was released from the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2020. Following this, he competed on the independent scene and even earned the nickname Indy God. Cardona even joined TNA Wrestling last year.

A few weeks ago, Cardona made his return to WWE TV as part of the TNA invasion angle. He even cost Josh Briggs his spot on Team NXT. Last week on NXT Showdown, Josh Briggs demanded a match against Cardona and was granted it. Tonight on the black and silver brand, Cardona competed in his first WWE match in 2045 days against Josh Briggs. His last match for the sports entertainment juggernaut took place on the 9th March 2020 episode of RAW against Bobby Lashley. This was also the first time that he competed in the Stamford-based promotion under the ring name Matt Cardona. Despite Cardona's best efforts, he was on the losing end of the bout.

Matt Cardona broke his silence following his loss tonight on WWE NXT

Ever since Zack Ryder rebranded himself as Matt Cardona, fans have been waiting for his return to the Triple H-led promotion. Just when it looked like it might never happen, Cardona was able to return to the company for a match tonight.

Following this loss, Matt Cardona took to social media to say that he may have lost the match, but tonight was a win for him.

"Thank you… I may have lost the match, but tonight was a win. I’ll never quit…and I’m ALWAYZ READY."

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see whether Matt Cardona will make more appearances in NXT.

Sunil Joseph

Edited by Sunil Joseph
