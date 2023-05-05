Former champion was "losing money" while working for WWE, reveals Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently revealed how former Intercontinental Champion Shane Douglas once told him he was losing money while working for WWE.

Douglas had two stints with the company, the first from 1990 to 1991 and the second from 1995 to 1996. The biggest moment of his run came at In Your House IV, where he was awarded the IC Title after Shawn Michaels forfeited it due to an injury.

However, he ended up losing the gold just a few minutes later to Razon Ramon, making it the shortest reign in the title's history. This made Shane Douglas leave WWE a few months later because he was unhappy with his place in the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell revealed how, back in the day, contracted talents were paid based on every appearance. He disclosed that Douglas once told him he was losing money in the promotion. Mantell added that this was a major reason why many wrestlers left WWE at the time.

"Money-wise, you know what you were guaranteed? I mean, for the contract to be valid. $1500. But you took it because it was the only place to work, and if they put you on the road, yeah, you're gonna make a lot more than that. Shane Douglas told me one time he was losing money when he was in the WWE because the towns were down, and you were paid strickly off attendance. It was a tough road; that's why some guys just out of it. It was more hassle than it was worth," said Dutch Mantell. (1:32 to 2:20)

Check out the full video below:

Shane Douglas once accused WWE CCO Triple H of stealing his gimmick

Last year, Shane Douglas, who has been vocal about his differences with The Kliq in the past, accused Triple H of stealing one of his promos. He added that he would be embarrassed to lift somebody else's gimmick and pass it off as his own.

"I'm finishing up putting a sandwich together and I come around the corner and I hear, 'It's my belt, it's my belt, it's my damn belt,' and I went, 'That's why it [similarities] scratched my brain.' That was my promo almost verbatim, except I used the F-bomb, not damn. Borrowing's one thing, I would be embarrassed to take somebody's promo, especially a fairly famous promo, and word-for-word make it mine," said Douglas.

Shane Douglas hasn't appeared in WWE since 1996, and considering he has little good things to say about the company, it's safe to say he's unlikely ever to return.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes