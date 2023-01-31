RAW Bianca Belair will find out who her opponent for WrestleMania 39 is at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Ahead of the event, Carmella returned from a six-month hiatus to challenge in a qualifying match.

Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Nikki Cross got four of the six spots as they were among the final five in the Women's Royal Rumble match. There are two more spots left, and a Fatal-Four-Way will determine who enters the chamber.

One of the participants is former SmackDown Women's Champion and Money in the Bank winner Carmella, whose return was announced on the latest episode of RAW.

The last time fans saw Carmella was in the summer of 2022 when she feuded with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Her last match was on August 13, 2022, against Asuka and Bianca Belair in a house show.

After months away from the ring, Carmella made her presence felt in a backstage interview on RAW this week. Next week, she will face Piper Niven, Candice LeRae, and Mia Yim to earn the fifth spot inside the Elimination Chamber.

Carmella would get grossed out during her return promo backstage when Asuka came in with a new look, different to the face paint she debuted at the Royal Rumble.

She had mist leaking from her mouth, leading Carmella to flee the scene.

