Former Champion to make a public appearance on WrestleMania weekend after an eight-month hiatus

WrestleMania is considered the time that the WWE Universe is treated to their favorite stars. The weekend just got better when former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Sonya Deville, announced that she would be present at WWE World on Saturday.

Deville won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green back in July last year. The duo beat the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on an episode of WWE RAW to win the titles. In a few days after winning the titles, the Pride Fighter was injured and has been on a hiatus ever since.

Sonya Deville's fans will be happy to learn that she will be making an appearance as a WWE Superstar after an eight-month hiatus at WrestleMania weekend. She took to X to let the WWE Universe know that she would be doing a signing at WWE World.

"I’m doing a signing at WWE World Saturday 3-4pm! See you guys there! It’s been too long"

Who will be main-eventing the two nights of WrestleMania XL?

WrestleMania XL will see a plethora of matches take place over the two days. There will be many championships on the line as Rhea Ripley defends her Women's World Title against Becky Lynch and IYO SKY will look to retain her WWE Women's Title against Bayley.

As for the men, the WWE Tag Team Titles, the World Heavyweight Title, the Intercontinental Title, the United States Title, and the WWE Universal Title will be defended across the two nights. However, the first night of WrestleMania will be main-evented by Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock as the members of the Bloodline team up to face the team of Rhodes and Rollins.

The second night of the Show Of Shows will see Roman Reigns defend his WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. If Rhodes and Rollins manage to win the tag team match on night one, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside for the Universal Title match. However, in case they lose, The American Nightmare will have to try and capture the WWE Universal Championship in a Bloodline Rules match.

