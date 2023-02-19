Former Champion makes appearance after four months following WWE Elimination Chamber

Former Champion Bobby Roode recently made his appearance after a four-month hiatus following WWE Elimination Chamber PLE.

Roode previously returned to the company alongside Dolph Ziggler on the June 6th episode of Monday Night RAW, in an interview segment. The duo was then interrupted by MVP and Omos, and Ziggler hit MVP with a superkick. Eventually, both Bobby and The ShowOff were chased away by The Nigerian Giant.

It was reported on 29th September that Roode will be out of action for some time due to some ongoing procedure.

After this year's Elimination Chamber, Roode appeared for a post-show interview, marking his return to the company after months of absence.

The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event began with the Women's Elimination Chamber match, which included the likes of Asuka, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez. The match was eventually won by Asuka, who would now be facing Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Next was a match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, which was won by the latter via disqualification. The mixed tag team match between The Judgment Day members Finn Balor, & Rhea Ripley, and Edge, & Beth Phoenix was up next. The match was eventually won by The Rated R Superstar and The Glamazon.

The Men's Elimination Chamber match included Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Montez Ford, and Bronson Reed. The bout was won by Theory, who thus retained his US Championship. Last but not least, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn.

EC3 revealed why WWE star Bobby Roode was out of action for months

Former WWE star EC3 speculated about the reason why Bobby Roode was out of action for months.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 heaped praise on Roode as he mentioned that the latter is a great person to talk to in real life. He further added that Roode might be severely hurt or have had some kind of injury, because of which he had taken some time off the ring.

He detailed:

"Gentleman, great to talk to, immediate affection, handsome as hell, just great. If I could be one person that's not Jon Ham behind me, it's gonna be Bobby Roode. I think he's hurt, or he's had an injury."

It would be interesting to see when Bobby Roode decides to get back into the ring.

