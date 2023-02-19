Former champion makes history after winning the Elimination Chamber match 

The opening match of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 saw former women's champion Asuka pick up a historic win.

The Empress of Tomorrow outlasted Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, Carmella, and Natalya inside the unforgiving structure to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

This allowed Asuka to become the first woman in WWE history to win the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and the Elimination Chamber match.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#WWEChamber Asuka is the first woman to win the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank & Elimination Chamber match. Asuka is the first woman to win the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank & Elimination Chamber match. #WWEChamber https://t.co/7o81ez2dwm

Asuka won the Royal Rumble in 2018 and Money in the Bank in 2020. She has now won inside the unforgiving steel structure to create a unique record in her WWE career.

Asuka briefly teamed up with Natalya to eliminate Liv Morgan from the match. She was the most dominant contender in the six-woman match and maintained the upper hand right from her entry.

Carmella taunted Asuka ahead of the match, but her plan backfired as soon as the latter stepped out of her pod. The Empress of Tomorrow relentlessly chased Mella and drove her into the pod. The match's final moments saw Asuka and The Princess of Staten Island battle it out as the two last remaining superstars.

In the end, Asuka eliminated Carmella to seal her victory. She will now challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood.

What do you make of Asuka's win at Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes