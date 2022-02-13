Former champion makes interesting admission about WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently discussed a potential match against Ronda Rousey in the near future.

Rousey returned at Royal Rumble 2022 and won the 30-woman battle royale to punch her ticket to WrestleMania. She confirmed her decision to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Former Royal Rumble winner and WrestleMania main eventer Bianca Belair admitted that Rousey is among the several superstars on her radar. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Phillipa Mariee, Belair said she wants to compete against the best in the business and prover herself inside the squared circle.

"Yeah, definitely. Everybody is on my radar," said Bianca ."You know, being in WWE, every woman that's on the roster is on my radar. I love competition, I crave competition. Anytime I can get in the ring with someone who is a great competition, I want to get in the ring with them because the best brings the best out of me. I never run from the competition, so one day Ronda Rousey and I will hopefully meet in the ring and we will see who owns 'EST.'" (1:20 -- 2:07)

The EST of WWE was also asked about Ronda Rousey holding the tag for being the "BaddEST Woman on the Planet." Belair responded by saying that every good adjective ending with EST belongs to her, and she can prove the same at any given time.

"Oh! I hold everything that ends with EST that's good. So, that's kind of what it is, I call myself the EST for a reason, and I prove that every time I am in the ring," said Bianca. (1:20 -- 2:07)

You can watch the full video below:

Bianca Belair's current run in WWE

Since losing her title, Bianca Belair was forced to get back in line for her next shot at reclaiming the championship. But the EST made use of the opportunity by establishing herself as one of the biggest babyfaces in the promotion.

After an impressive run in 2021, Belair once again kickstarted the year on an excellent note. She didn't win the Royal Rumble but emerged as the Iron Woman in the match after lasting 47:30 minutes, having entered at number eight.

She will now look to capitalize on the momentum ahead of the Elimination Chamber match that will crown the next title contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Belair is nominated for Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards 2022. She urged pro-wrestling fans to vote for her via a confident message:

"I have been nominated for Sportskeeda Female Wrestler of the Year and go out there and vote for me. I had the best, BEST, year in 2021 and I am going to keep the same energy for 2022. It's all about 2021, go out there and vote for me, the EST of WWE Bianca Belair."

