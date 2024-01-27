Former champion makes main roster debut on WWE SmackDown

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, former NXT North American Champion Trick Williams made his main roster debut.

Trick's close friend and partner, Carmelo Hayes, was involved in a match against Austin Theory during the show. Melo lost the bout, and he was attacked by Theory and Grayson Waller in the aftermath.

Whoop That Trick then made a surprise appearance to help his friend. He took out Waller and Theory with a few blows and sent them out of the ring. Melo tried to fist-bump him, but Trick did not want to. He told Hayes that he was saving him because they had a match on Tuesday.

Carmelo and Trick, collectively known as the Trick Melo Gang, are scheduled to take on Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the Latino World Order in the semifinal of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The final of the ongoing tournament will take place at NXT Vengeance Day 2024, the same night Williams will challenge Ilja Dragunov for the coveted NXT Championship.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is set to go down as one of the biggest premium live events of the year. There is a chance that Trick Williams or Carmelo Hayes could compete in the 30-man bout. It will be interesting to see what takes place during the show.

