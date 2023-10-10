Former champion makes rare WWE appearance sporting a new look on RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW was a chaotic one following Fastlane and saw Shinsuke Nakamura move into a story with Ricochet after his defeat at the hands of Seth Rollins.

Ricochet and Nakamura already had history, but The One and Only attacked the latter while he was part of a backstage interview before the two men brawled in the arena ahead of his triple-threat match.

Jason Jordan and Shawn Daivari headed out to help break up the brawl. The former was seen sporting a full head of hair and looking somewhat unrecognizable compared to his time in a WWE ring.

Jordan was sidelined in 2018 after it was revealed that he needed neck surgery and hasn't returned since. Instead, the former Triple Crown Tag Team Champion has transitioned into a role as a backstage producer.

This new role means he makes rare appearances to break up brawls on RAW when needed. This week's appearance is the first time Jordan has been seen in several weeks and the first time he has shown off his new look.

