Former champion makes WWE in-ring return after 1,663 days on SmackDown and gets a huge victory 

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 03, 2025 02:22 GMT
This was his first match in years (Images via WWE.com)
This was his first match in years (Images via WWE.com)

Last week on SmackDown, Aleister Black returned to WWE after 4 years and attacked The Miz. The two stars collided in a singles match on the latest episode of the blue brand show.

Ad

During the bout, The A-Lister hit the former AEW star with a few knee shots and slammed his face on the LED board after the latter got distracted by Carmelo Hayes, who was at ringside. The Miz dumped Aleister Black to the floor but ate a knee after jumping off the steep steps.

Black took down the former 2-time WWE Champion with a springboard in the ring and Miz nailed him with a DDT for a two-count. The A-Lister then hit Black with a few It Kicks, but it was no-sold. Aleister hit Miz with a back elbow and a big kick.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Miz tried to do a Skull Crushing Finale but Black avoided it and hit another knee. Aleister was preparing to hit the Black Mass but got distracted by Carmelo Hayes. Miz tried to capitalize on the distraction but got hit with a Black Mass. Aleister pinned him and won the match via pinfall. After the bout, Black and Melo had a staredown on SmackDown.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications