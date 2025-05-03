Former champion makes WWE in-ring return after 1,663 days on SmackDown and gets a huge victory 

Last week on SmackDown, Aleister Black returned to WWE after 4 years and attacked The Miz. The two stars collided in a singles match on the latest episode of the blue brand show.

During the bout, The A-Lister hit the former AEW star with a few knee shots and slammed his face on the LED board after the latter got distracted by Carmelo Hayes, who was at ringside. The Miz dumped Aleister Black to the floor but ate a knee after jumping off the steep steps.

Black took down the former 2-time WWE Champion with a springboard in the ring and Miz nailed him with a DDT for a two-count. The A-Lister then hit Black with a few It Kicks, but it was no-sold. Aleister hit Miz with a back elbow and a big kick.

The Miz tried to do a Skull Crushing Finale but Black avoided it and hit another knee. Aleister was preparing to hit the Black Mass but got distracted by Carmelo Hayes. Miz tried to capitalize on the distraction but got hit with a Black Mass. Aleister pinned him and won the match via pinfall. After the bout, Black and Melo had a staredown on SmackDown.

