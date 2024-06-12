Former champion medically cleared to return to WWE in-ring action.

A former champion has been officially cleared to return to action by WWE's medical personnel. Zelina Vega got physical last Monday on RAW during Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Braun Strowman vs. Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and JD McDonagh.

Vega confirmed her injury status after a fan asked her about being cleared to wrestle. The 33-year-old was pulled from the Queen of the Ring tournament due to an undisclosed injury. The former Queen of the Ring went after Women's World Champion Liv Morgan during the above six-man tag team match this past Monday on RAW.

"Are you medically cleared yet? Because if so, I think someone who’s currently champion needs a New York style a** whooping!" a fan asked.

The former Queen of the Ring replied:

"I am!"

Zelina Vega has not wrestled since losing to Elektra Lopez on the April 5, 2024, edition of SmackDown. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was originally set to face Shayna Baszler in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. However, she was later replaced by Maxxine Dupri due to an undisclosed injury.

La Muñeca could get her shot at Liv Morgan if the feud between the LWO and The Judgment Day continues. Morgan is seemingly obsessed with Dominik Mysterio, but she also needs to defend the Women's World Championship at some point.

Vega attacked Morgan on the recent episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see how their rivalry takes shape in the coming weeks.

Zelina Vega and Damian Priest did PR work for WWE recently

Zelina Vega and World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest did some public relations work for WWE in New York City on June 9. Vega and Priest represented the Stamford-based promotion during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade to honor all the people from Puerto Rico residing in the mainland United States.

Vega was born and raised in Queens but is of Puerto Rican descent. Damian Priest, on the other hand, was born in New York City to Nuyorican parents. The Archer of Infamy was raised in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

Zelina Vega and Damian Priest had their moments at last year's Backlash, which was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, the duo suffered defeats in their respective matches. While Vega failed to beat Rhea Ripley, Priest came up short against Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight.