"Stop screwing me over" - Former Champion takes shot at WWE after SummerSlam; mentions Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took a shot at WWE and mentioned Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated superstars of our generation. Earlier this year, she defeated Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. A month later, she lost her title to Rousey in an "I Quit" match.

Last week, Liv Morgan successfully retained her title against the Baddest Woman on the Planet in a controversial fashion. After the match, Rousey took a shot at WWE and her former opponents on Instagram:

"Hey @wwe if you guys could stop screwing me to put over your golden girls at every major ppv that’d be greaaaaaat"

Rousey made Morgan tap out but her shoulders were on the mat which led to her losing the title match. It will be interesting to see if she can win her title back.

Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair gave Ronda Rousey more than two defeats in a year

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE as the 30th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She quickly eliminated the superstars and won. After the event, her rivalry with Charlotte Flair began as she wanted to defeat The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The two feuded for the months to come and finally faced off at The Grandest Stage of Them All. In the closing moments of their WrestleMania match, Rousey had Flair down for the three count but the referee was out cold. Flair quickly regained consciousness and knocked Rousey out with a big boot to win the match.

After her second loss, she took revenge and won the "I Quit" match for the title. However, the title reign lasted less than two months as Liv Morgan decided to cash in on her MITB contract. She reversed the ankle lock and rolled Rousey up for the win at Money in The Bank. This marked Ronda Rousey's third pinfall loss in WWE.

Last week, Ronda lost again in controversial fashion. On her last run, she lost once to Becky Lynch before taking a break. She lost thrice this year, with two of her 3 losses coming out of Morgan. It will be interesting to see if Ronda turns against the crowd to win her title back.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will turn heel? Sound off in the comment section.

