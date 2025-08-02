Former champion officially confirms he has retired and will never wrestle again just before WWE SummerSlam 2025

SummerSlam 2025 has entirely taken over the wrestling universe, with fans waiting with bated breath to see what WWE has in store for the two-night event. Amidst this, a former star of the global juggernaut, Muhammad Hassan, has quietly confirmed that his career was over and that he will never wrestle again.The former OVW Heavyweight Champion quickly gained attention when he debuted on WWE's main roster in 2004. He was immediately thrust into major storylines involving Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Batista. However, a few unfortunate incidents outside the company forced the higher-ups to pull Hassan from TV as his character was deemed too controversial at the time.After being released from WWE in 2005, Muhammad Hassan left wrestling altogether until 2018, when he stepped back inside the ring for a couple of matches. In a recent appearance on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Hassan stated that though he loved revisiting his past as a wrestler, he was all but retired now.&quot;It was a lot of fun, just to be able to get back in a ring in front of a few 100 people. It wasn't outrageous and just kind of play, so to speak, and just see if I could still do it, and I could do it, obviously not at the level I used to do it. So, I did a couple of more matches after that, and then I was done and kind of got it out of my system, and I don't think I'll ever step in the ring and wrestle again,&quot; said Muhammad Hassan. (28:08 - 28:30)Muhammad Hassan says he's open to a WWE returnElsewhere in the chat, Hassan stated that he wouldn't mind returning to the Stamford-based promotion for a one-off appearance.However, he made it clear that he wouldn't return under the Muhammad Hassan moniker as his life was drastically different now.“It depends how it’s presented because I can never go out there and pretend to be Muhammad Hassan. I mean, crying out loud, I’m the Director of Human Resource. My job is the rules and perception.” (H/T - SeScoops)Only time will tell if those within WWE and Hassan ever come to an agreement on something worthwhile for him to do in the company.When using the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit The A2theK Wrestling Show and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.