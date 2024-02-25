Former champion pens down an emotional message after WWE Elimination: Chamber Perth

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez recently took to social media to post an emotional message after the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

Rodriguez competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match alongside five other stars. Despite a valiant effort, she could not secure the victory, as Becky Lynch walked out as the new number one contender for the Women's World Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Rodriguez shared an emotional message, reflecting on her tour to Australia. She recently made her return to WWE television after battling a troublesome skin condition.

"If you had told me that on the long flight to Perth, Australia, for the first time, it was gonna blow my face up and turn me the same color as my pink satin pillowcase [might have been the makeup on Monday too] I would have still jumped on that flight! Maybe my trip didn’t go as planned, but I’m still learning this new body of mine. A big part of being a female wrestler for WWE is getting to sit in that makeup chair with our amazing makeup team who I love so much and getting to get dolled up. It’s part of being a girl. It’s part of feeling fully the part."

Big Mami Cool praised her fellow competitors and her backstage team:

"At the end of the night, I’m proud I went out there Alicia Keys style. Even if this trip didn’t go as planned, I am still grateful that I was blessed to be in Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, with 5 other talented women! And I got to hug a koala bear, so it was a win for me. Thank you so much to the lovely Vanessa of @lymphaticmassageperth for seeing me last minute 3 times to help me feel my best for the chamber. Your grace, kindness, and knowledge were a Godsend."

She further thanked Australian authorities, WWE's medical team, and her close ones:

"Thank you to @westozwildlife for the hugs and animal love! A big thank you to the entire WWE medical team! And so much love to my family & friends for the late and early phone calls, prayers, and constantly checking on me, los amo! On to a long flight home," wrote Rodriguez.

Check out Rodriguez's post below:

Raquel Rodriguez is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

Raquel Rodriguez has become among RAW's most prominent names over the past year. She previously won the Women's Tag Team Title alongside Liv Morgan, who also competed in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

The former tag team partners even crossed paths during the Chamber match, with Rodriguez mostly getting the better of Morgan. Big Mami Cool could not score an elimination but had a strong showing in Perth.

It remains to be seen what's in store for Rodriguez in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL.

