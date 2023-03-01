Former Champion has positive response to loss on WWE RAW

Not every loss on WWE RAW is necessarily a bad thing.

As the WWE Superstars of RAW and SmackDown battle to earn their spot at WrestleMania 39, the difference between a win and a loss could mean being left off WWE's biggest show of the year.

While Cody Rhodes is busy putting in the work on his road to WrestleMania, a loss to the number one contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship can't be viewed as a huge negative.

Despite losing his match against The American Nightmare last night on RAW, Chad Gable is keeping a positive attitude about things on social media. The leader of Alpha Academy believes he made a positive impression on the WWE Universe last night, tweeting out:

"Mania season. Express yourself," Chad Gable wrote.

WWE RAW has a loaded lineup for next week's show

While last night's episode of Monday Night RAW was met with a polarizing response from fans, it appears the company is ready to make up for it with next week's show.

The company returns to Boston on the road to WrestleMania, and 16-time WWE Champion John Cena will be there to likely set up his WrestleMania match with United States Champion Austin Theory.

The following has been announced for next week's episode of WWE RAW:

The return of John Cena in his hometown of Boston

Seth "Freakin" Rollins will go face-to-face with Logan Paul

Kevin Owens goes one-on-one with Solo Sikoa

Finn Balor of The Judgement Day is in action against Johnny Gargano

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair steps into the ring with Carmella

What do you make of Chad Gable's tweet? Do you think he'll be in line for a considerable push at some point in 2023? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : Is Chad Gable in line for a big push in 2023? Yes No 0 votes