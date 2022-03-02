"It's one of my favorite ones" - WWE Superstar provides opinion on Brock Lesnar's match with 3-time world champion

WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair has provided her honest opinion on Brock Lesnar's match with Rey Mysterio. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was recently asked about the best match she has ever seen, to which she responded by mentioning Lesnar's match with Mysterio.

At Survivor Series 2019, The Beast Incarnate faced Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred Match. This WWE Championship bout was one of the best high-paced contests in recent history.

While speaking to GiveMeSport WWE recently, Bianca Belair claimed that Lesnar vs. Mysterio wasn't the best match, but it remains one of her favorite bouts to watch.

"Wow, that's a hard one, I wouldn't say it's the best one but it's one of my favorite ones to watch for some reason," said Belair. "It's the match with Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio." [2:37-2:57]

Bianca Belair is currently preparing for her match against Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 38. The EST of WWE will challenge Big Time Becks for the RAW Women's Championship at the show.

Belair earned her shot at the title after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month.

Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio will both be in action at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is only a few weeks away, and Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio are both set to compete at The Showcase of the Immortals this year. Lesnar will be defending his WWE Championship against Roman Reigns in what is being called the biggest WrestleMania match in WWE history.

This showdown between the two men will also be contested for the Universal Championship and WWE Championships. The winner of the match will walk out with both world titles.

Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio will be teaming up with his son Dominik Mysterio in the duo's first WrestleMania match together. The Mysterios will face The Miz and popular YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

