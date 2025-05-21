Former champion provides major health update four months after last WWE match

A WWE Superstar has provided a health update on social media amid his absence from the squared circle. He had undergone surgery in February.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews suffered a torn pec during his match against Johnny Gargano on the January 24 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Although he won the bout, the 37-year-old had to go under the knife and has been absent ever since.

Earlier today, Crews took to his Instagram account to claim he was feeling good. The SmackDown star noted that he never had any physical pain but took some time to get into a better mental space. Crews added that he was putting in work during his rehab.

"Been crushin the rehab. Feeling good. I never really had any physical pain, but it took a while to get my mental game right after the injury happened. I’m over that hump now. Just waking up taking it day by day and putting in the work. 👊🏿 @carbondietcoach keeping me on top of my nutrition. 🥙💪🏿," he wrote.

Trending

You can check out Apollo Crews' Instagram post below:

Apollo Crews recently completed his 10 years in WWE

WWE officially announced Apollo Crews as one of the NXT recruits in April 2015. In his first televised appearance, he signed a contract in a segment featuring wrestling legend William Regal on the May 6 episode of the promotion's developmental brand.

Apollo Crews was called up to the main roster in April 2016. However, his biggest break came in August 2020 when he defeated Andrade to win the United States Championship. He also won the Intercontinental Championship the following year.

Only time will tell how much longer it takes for Apollo Crews to make his in-ring return. It will be interesting to see what plans the creative team has for the SmackDown Superstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More