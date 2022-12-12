Former Champion pushes for more chances to wrestle on WWE TV

Former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has spoken up about wanting more chances to wrestle on WWE TV, responding to a similar demand from Sonya Deville.

Brooke has found it difficult to make it on TV, wrestling her last televised match on the November 14 episode of RAW against IYO SKY of Damage CTRL in a losing effort. She has appeared in fewer and fewer segments since the 27/7 title was scrapped last month.

Deville, who has had her own struggles appearing on TV over the last few months. Her last match on TV was on the November 11 episode of SmackDown about a month ago. It was a six-pack challenge to determine the number one contender for the brand's Women's Championship. She has also wrestled in only four television matches in the last two months.

The former WWE official recently sent out a tweet where she shared her desire to wrestle more matches, stating it in the simplest way possible.

"I want to wrestle!" Deville tweeted.

To which Brooke responded in solidarity, looking to get more chances to wrestle on TV herself.

"I feel ya girl!" Dana tweeted.

With both women struggling to get on TV, especially under the new administration, bringing them together to form a tag team to fill up the fledgling Women's Tag Team division would not be the worst idea.

The only hurdle in that happening at the moment is the fact that both of them are on separate brands. While Brooke is on RAW, Sonya Deville is on SmackDown.

Dana Brooke had earlier begged Triple H to give her more chances in WWE

Dana Brooke took to Twitter on her birthday to voice her wishes by pleading with WWE's Head of Creative Triple H to give her more chances to wrestle on TV.

As stated earlier, Dana has found it difficult to be regularly booked on TV since WWE scrapped the 24/7 title a few weeks ago. She held the Championship for a long time and kept the belt relevant for much of her reign, so much so that her character seemed synonymous with the title.

Now frustrated with the lack of opportunities given to her in recent times, Brooke is now looking to prove to her boss The Game, that she can "hang with the best" in the ring and all she needs is a chance.

"Just let me WRESTLE & show I can hang with the best! My bday wish," she tweeted.

Dana Brooke celebrated her 34th birthday on November 29. Given how long wrestlers stay on top of their game nowadays, she has plenty of time to make it to the top.

