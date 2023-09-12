Former champion pushes for WWE return following Nia Jax's recent RAW invasion

It has been an interesting week for WWE with the returns of both The Great Khali at Superstar Spectacle on Friday and Nia Jax's surprise return last night on RAW.

The WWE Universe is still digesting the busy week, but it appears that Nia Jax may not be the only former star set to make their return. While there are rumors that Kairi Sane could be heading back to the company, Matt Cardona has also recently shared a tweet pushing for his return.

Cardona, known as Zack Ryder in WWE, was released in 2020 but was expected to return earlier this year. Instead, his wife returned to the Stamford-based company, and Cardona has since been active online, pushing for another chance to make a name for himself in the company.

Nia Jax returned ahead of WWE completing its merger with Endeavor

While Cardona is pushing for his WWE return, it appears the company could undergo huge changes. There has been talk of budget cuts now that the merger with Endeavor has become official today.

Vince McMahon has been the majority shareholder in WWE for several decades, and today, a huge change was made, which may not change what happens on-screen, but the company's day-to-day running will go through dramatic changes.

As of writing, it's unclear what this merger will mean for the stars who are currently contracted to WWE, but it's worth noting that Dana White has continued to run UFC without much input from Endeavor throughout their time working together. The Stamford-based company could take a similar format since the promotion is currently running at a high level on its own.

Do you think Matt Cardona will be the first re-signing of the new era? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

