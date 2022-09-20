"I'll finish the the job this Friday night" - Former champion puts Braun Strowman on notice after recent confrontation

WWE Superstar Otis took to Instagram to warn Braun Strowman. On last week's episode of SmackDown, the Alpha Academy engaged in a wild brawl with The Monster Among Men.

The segment began when Strowman attacked the Maximum Male Models but was caught off-guard by Otis and Chad Gable. Eventually, Otis hit the World's Strongest Slam on the former Universal Champion.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the former RAW Tag Team Champion put Strowman on notice with the following message:

"I'll finish the the job this Friday night big daddy," wrote Otis.

Check out a screengrab of Otis' warning to Strowman:

Bill Apter wasn't impressed with Braun Strowman's booking on last week's SmackDown

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter wasn't impressed with WWE's decision to have Otis hit Braun Strowman with the World's Strongest Slam on SmackDown.

As seen on the show, The Monster Among Men got back up almost immediately after being planted on the mat. However, Apter believes that it made him look weak and the damage was done by that point.

Speaking exclusively, Apter said:

"If Braun Strowman is indeed a monster among men, why have him be put to the mat by Otis? It made him look non-monstrous,"

Apter added that Strowman needs to be completely "invulnerable" after recently making his return to the company under Triple H.

He added:

"In rebuilding Braun, this should not happen. He needs to be totally invulnerable at this point,"

Since returning to WWE, Strowman has targeted The Alpha Academy. Based on WWE's recent booking, a match between him and Otis could take place in the near future.

While The Monster Among Men made his return on the red brand, he is expected to be a part of the SmackDown roster, competing as a babyface going forward. WWE could possibly reignite his rivalry with Roman Reigns, especially considering the history between the two men.

Would you like to see Strowman possibly challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the future? Sound off in the comment section

