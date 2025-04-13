Former Champion reacts to claims he should be fired by WWE

It has been a tough few years for former WWE Tag Team Champion Ridge Holland, who is currently plying his trade in NXT. The former champion was a member of The Brawling Brutes with Sheamus and Pete Dunne.
Holland is also infamous as the man who was wrestling Big E when he suffered his career-ending neck injury. E has been out of action since March 2022 and is yet to physically return to the ring after the accident.
The Powerhouse of Positivity was in the prime of his career at the time, and many fans blame Ridge Holland for the injury. Holland, despite remaining with the company and now working his way back up from NXT, still gets abuse from fans for the accident three years ago.
The star recently took to Instagram to address one fan who pushed for him to be fired. Check out Holland's post below:
The NXT star responded with a video where he claimed that he was living rent-free in the fan's head, before firing some insults of his own.
Will Ridge Holland ever be back on WWE's main roster?
Ridge Holland is a standout technical wrestler in his own right. He is someone who was on the same level as Sheamus at one point. Holland has proceeded to prove his worth in NXT over the past few years and could make it back to the main roster in the next set of drafts.
Ridge is a British star, something WWE only has a handful of at present. He has already won the Tag Team Championships on NXT. The negativity following Holland around has become a problem for his career, but even Big E doesn't blame him for the accident. E has also claimed that he is not in pain and just doesn't want to risk taking bumps again.