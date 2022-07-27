Former champion reacts after destroying WWE legend Rey Mysterio and his daughter on RAW

WWE RAW marked a major return as Rhea Ripley returned to action on the red brand. Following a backstage attack on The Mysterios, she took to social media to break her silence on the matter.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest brutally assaulted Dominik and then Rey Mysterio on this week's episode. While medical personnel checked on the latter, Balor and Priest distracted everyone for Ripley to appear out of nowhere and hit the former world champion with a superkick.

The Nightmare recently took to Twitter to reshare a GIF of the backstage attack. She even asserted that this is just the beginning. Her post read:

"I am just getting started."

The Judgment Day member was sidelined due to medical reasons. A month purported injury, Ripley crashed Rey Mysterio's 20th-anniversary celebration in a memorably savage fashion.

The legendary luchador arrived on the show with his entire family to celebrate completing two decades in the company. He teamed up with Dominik to take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match.

After The Mysterios picked up a win on RAW, they went backstage to celebrate with Angie, Rey Mysterio's wife, and their daughter, Aalyah.

They were interrupted by Rhea Ripley, sporting an "I am Your Papi" T-shirt. She first shoved Aalyah and dragged Dominik out of the room before her fellow Judgment Day members joined her in the attack.

WWE fans react to Rhea Ripley attacking Aalyah on RAW

The minor interaction between Aalyah and Rhea Ripley sent the internet into a frenzy. For more context, Ripley is now dating Buddy Matthews (f.k.a. as Buddy Murphy in WWE). Matthews was involved in a romantic storyline with Aalyah on WWE television prior to his release from the company.

Fans joked about the entire segment and tied it back to the infamous "Custody of Dominik" match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. Buddy Matthews also joined in on the fun and added that he would indeed let the two women fight in a Ladder Match over him.

Buddy Matthews @SNM_Buddy I’ll let them fight for my custody in a ladder match! I’ll let them fight for my custody in a ladder match!

Here's how the rest of wrestling twitter reacted to the segment:

