Former Champion is ready to work with bitter enemy Rhea Ripley after Nia Jax's attacks

Rhea Ripley does not have too many friends in the WWE Women's division, but she is still more popular than Nia Jax. Jax's return to the company and recent attacks have led to one of Ripley's most bitter enemies being ready to work with her to deal with The Irresistible Force.

Jax returned to WWE on September 11, 2023, where she immediately interrupted the match between Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley. She attacked Rodriguez first, crushing her, which led to Ripley getting the easy win and retaining her Women's World Title. Unfortunately, Jax was not present there to help Ripley but was instead aiming to make a statement.

She then attacked Ripley as well, hurting her and leaving her unable to attend multiple episodes of Monday Night RAW after that. While Mami has returned and attacked Jax since then, there is clearly bad blood between the two stars.

Raquel Rodriguez appeared on The Bump (H/T Wrestling Inc), where she spoke about Jax's return and said that she shared common ground with Rhea Ripley and talked about coming to an agreement to take out Jax first.

"[Rhea and I] do have similar beef with Nia. Maybe there's some point where we could come to some kind of agreement," Raquel Rodriguez said.

At this point, Ripley has shown no inclination towards working with Raquel to take out Nia Jax. However, if they did end up coming to an agreement, it would be interesting to see what the pair would take out from their arsenal.

Do you think Rhea Ripley would join forces with Raquel Rodriguez to take out The Irresistible Force?