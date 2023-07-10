Former Champion recalls a kidnapping situation from when she was 25 years old

The good part about being a trained professional wrestler is that one can defend themselves in any situation. Former WWE RAW Champion Ronda Rousey found herself in an abduction situation back in 2012.

Currently, Ronda Rousey is a WWE Superstar, but before making her way to the WWE, she had a great run in the UFC as one of its biggest MMA fighters. The Baddest Woman On The Planet is trained in many forms of mixed martial arts and is a household name for anyone who follows the fighting world.

In a recent interview with ESPN, via Ringside News, Ronda Rousey spoke about the kidnapping situation she was a part of in the past. The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion recalled that the incident took place in a movie theater and that she had beaten up a few men who attacked her there.

“I asked a lady to get some manners. Her boyfriend and his friends didnt like that and so they headed me off in the aisle. They wouldn’t let me leave and they pushed me. I was technically in a kidnapping situation, I learned this from my lawyer.”

Post the altercation, the situation turned around when the men filed a lawsuit against Rousey, stating that she was too aggressive while defending herself.

Why did Shyna Baszler turn on Ronda Rousey?

At the Money In The Bank PLE, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were defending their tag team titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. During the match, Baszler turned on Rousey, leaving her alone to fend for herself. Morgan and Rodriguez capitalized on the situation and pinned Rousey for the win.

On the episode of WWE RAW after the PLE, Baszler explained her actions stating that she worked her way into the WWE while Rousey was handed everything on a silver platter. She wanted to be the one to shut her up and beat her to ensure that she realizes that she is not great.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes