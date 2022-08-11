"It was supposed to happen" - Former champion recalls nixed match with AJ Styles outside WWE

Two-time NXT Champion Ciampa recently opened up about a planned match with AJ Styles outside WWE being nixed.

Ciampa is now a 17-year veteran in the wrestling business. Before arriving in NXT in 2015, The Blackheart spent almost a decade on the indies, where he wrestled the likes of Adam Cole, Jay Lethal and his eventual tag team partner Johnny Gargano. However, one top name eluded him: The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles.

Ciampa and Styles have clashed several times in WWE. The former NXT Champion even defeated AJ last week on RAW after The Miz caused a distraction. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Ciampa discussed his history with The Phenomenal One, revealing that they almost squared off years ago before misfortune struck:

"Man, 10 years ago, the idea of just stepping in the ring with AJ Styles was a bucket list item for me. One time, it was supposed to happen, it was advertised. Unfortunately, an injury prevented that match from happening. (...) We met in NXT, I think it was a six-man or something. That's different, right? But to do it on Monday Night RAW, and especially to do it during this upward shift for me, it was like a coming home party." (From 57:25 to 58:03)

Though Ciampa seemed directionless for a short time after moving to the main roster, he seems to be on a roll under Triple H's new direction. It will be interesting to see where he goes from here, assuming AJ is finished with him.

AJ Styles defeated The Miz in a No Disqualification match on WWE RAW

The Miz has had an up-and-down year so far. He kicked off 2022 by teaming up with his wife Maryse to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix. After losing, he began feuding with The Mysterios, where he began working with Youtube star Logan Paul.

The Miz and Logan Paul defeated The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38, but The A-Lister turned on his partner. After 'Mania, he formed an alliance with Ciampa, who had recently moved to the main roster. Ciampa assisted The Miz during his feud with Paul but failed to win.

Last week, The Miz lost to AJ Styles in a qualifying match for a shot at the United States Championship. He later distracted Styles during his bout with Ciampa. This week, the two began brawling during a match between Bobby Lashley and Ciampa, which led to a No Disqualification bout between the two.

Styles got the upper hand when he sent The Miz crashing through a steel chair. After hitting his signature move, The Phenomenal One defeated The A-Lister in the middle of the ring. It will be interesting to see what Styles does next on WWE RAW.

