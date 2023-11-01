Former champion who recently 'quit' WWE finally returns; sets eyes on Dominik Mysterio

A former champion returned to WWE and has set his eyes on Dominik Mysterio now.

Wes Lee has grown a lot since he started competing as a singles competitor in NXT. He even won the North American Championship. Lee proved to be a fighting champion, and did his best to defend his title every week against any and every challenger.

However, this strategy came back to bite him when he challenged Dominik Mysterio. With the help of Judgment Day stablemates, Dominik was able to dethrone Wes Lee. Without his title, Lee looked a bit lost.

After his last loss to Ilja Dargunov, Lee had finally had enough, and he 'quit' WWE. Since then, no one had seen or heard of Lee until tonight.

Dominik Mysterio was set to defend his NXT North American Championship against Nathan Frazer tonight at night 2 of Halloween Havoc. After a hard-fought battle, Dominik was able to defeat Nathan Frazer. However, following the match, Lee jumped Dominik from behind, and attacked him. Dominik rolled out of the ring and escaped, even as Lee stood in the ring and picked up the NXT North American Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Wes Lee will be able to get the better of Dominik this time around.

