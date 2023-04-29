Former Champion reflects on the unexpected fan reception to latest run in WWE

WrestleMania 39 featured several wrestling matches involving WWE Hall of Famers from the Attitude Era, including Edge, Trish Stratus, and Lita. The latter has now reflected on her latest run with the global juggernaut company.

Lita was closely associated with Matt and Jeff Hardy, together dubbed Team Xtreme. The trio feuded against the likes of Edge, Christian, and the Dudley Boys. The former Women's Champion officially called it a career in 2006, while making sporadic appearances for the company since.

Speaking to The Ringer, Lita stated that her latest run is "bonus time," and that she loves the fact that there are some among fans who were inspired by the legend to invest in themselves:

“It’s pretty surreal, like bonus time, right? I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a little nervous, and I hope I could keep up with these women,” Lita said. “But to get in there and do it and then, even more exciting, to wake up and be like, ‘OK … nothing’s broken. [I won’t] end up in the emergency room now. I can actually enjoy it and let it soak in.’ But it was really incredible.”

Lita continued:

“I love that, you know, when women were getting into wrestling [they] either had to be a super fan or have an ‘in’ somehow. It was just a little bit more carny. My favorite [compliment], I think, is that I inspired them to be them, not the ones who say, ‘Oh, you inspired me, I wanted to be like you.’”

The Hall of Famer, who celebrated her 48th birthday earlier this month, even managed to secure another title run during her latest stint. She held the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside former rival Becky Lynch.

Will Lita return to WWE after dropping the tag titles?

Lita disappeared from WWE TV following WrestleMania 39, with Trish Stratus even replacing her when the Machete Girl's tag partner and the Canadian dropped the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

While the story has now turned into a one-on-one rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, with the duo reportedly set to face each other at Summerslam in Detroit, Michigan, Lita could potentially be involved in some fashion down the line.

